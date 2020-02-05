Improved rating for health trust which governs Melton borough

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, which manages health services for residents across Leicestershire, is celebrating an improved rating of ‘good’ following a comprehensive inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which highlighted ‘widespread improvements’.

A report, released this week, represents an upgrade from the trust’s previous rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors highlighted several areas of outstanding practice, including the integrated approach to child safeguarding, the engagement with patient and public and the formal academic partnership between the hospitals and the University of Leicester.

John Adler, chief executive of the trust, said: “I’m immensely proud of our dedicated, talented and compassionate staff and volunteers who go above and beyond daily to care for our patients and their families.

“Our shared and unwavering commitment to our quality improvement strategy Becoming the Best which launched last year is really starting to show results.

“The ‘Good’ rating from the CQC reflects the progress we are making and it’s encouraging to know that as independent regulators, the Care Quality Commission have been able to see this first-hand.

“We know we still have much to do to see improvement in some areas and the hard work does not stop here. We and our colleagues in the wider NHS locally will be using the findings of the CQC’s report to help us on our improvement journey and our focus on delivering caring at its best for every patient, every time continues.”

The CQQ report did point out some areas which needed to be improved, including waiting times from referral to treatment and arrangements to admit, treat and discharge patients in surgery.

Trust chairman, Karamjit Singh CBE, said: “We are committed to meeting the needs and expectations of our diverse local communities, so it is particularly pleasing to see that the work we do to develop strong relationships with our communities recognised in the report.

“We know we still have some way to go on our Becoming the Best journey, but overall our improved rating shows the steps we are taking are the right ones for our patient’s health and wellbeing, and that of their families.”

The CQC inspection team is made up of patients, doctors, nurses, other healthcare professionals and managers.