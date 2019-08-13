Hundreds of East Goscote patients need to find new GP surgery

More than 1,000 patients at East Goscote will need to find a new GP surgery next month after being told their village practice is to close.

The doctor who runs the Mahavir Medical Centre is due to retire and plans to merge with a surgery in Syston have fallen through.

Members of the practice’s PPG (Patient Participation Group) said they reacted ‘with great sadness’ to news that it will no longer operate after Friday September 27 after serving the community for 25 years.

The group released a statement saying: “Dr Shah has been providing excellent primary health care services to the population of East Goscote and surrounding villages for the last 25 years.

“In the recent GP patient survey, 94.9 per cent of patients described the overall experience of the surgery as ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

“There are 1,393 patients who will lose this excellent service.”

Since November, Dr Shah had agreed with West Leicestershire Clinical Commissioning Group to operate as the only doctor while a possible merger with the Jubilee Medical Practice, in Syston, was explored.

Patients responded positively to this in a consultation execise carried out in May and it was hoped the East Goscote surgery would remain open three days a week.

However, there were not enough funds available to meet the cost of building work which needed doing at the Chestnut Way practice leading to the merger being called off.

Patients now have to find an alternative surgery with the two nearest being in Syston - the Jubilee Medical Practice, which has 11,546 patients, and The County Practice, which treats 12,209.

The PPG questioned whether the two Syston surgeries could cope with taking on all the patients who were being dispersed from East Goscote.

Their statement added: “Our new Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) stated that we should not have to wait three weeks to see a doctor - for East Goscote residents this will become the reality.”

Patients have launched an online petition at www.change.org/p/west-leicestershire-clinical-commissioning-group-keep-the-east-goscote-gp-surgery-open in a late bid to pressure the CCG into keeping the practice open with a ‘caretaker doctor’ until a permanent GP can be found to take over.