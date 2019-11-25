Farmers get access to medical check-ups at Melton Livestock Market

Farmers and visitors to Melton Livestock Market can now have medical check-ups there at a new drop-in surgery.

The town’s Latham House Medical Practice has started running the sessions every month for its registered patients.

Latham House Medical Practice in Melton EMN-191125-112906001

The first clinic, staffed by a clinic nurse, proved successful and another is planned on December 3, a busy Tuesday market day.

Sally Gemmell, operations manager at the practice, said: “We hope to be able to accommodate patients needing their annual reviews for long term conditions, such as Asthma, COPD or those eligible for a flu vaccine, shingles or the pneumococcal vaccine.”

A spokesperson for the livestock market said: “Our farmers look after the nation with the quality food they produce but they quite often they don’t have time to look after themselves.

“This initiative with Latham House allows them to address that while at the market and we are pleased to be a part of it.”