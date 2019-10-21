Brave little Melton girl to switch lights on for Melton Christmas Tree Festival

A brave little girl who has fought leukaemia twice and undergone a life-saving bone marrow transplant will switch on the lights to herald the start of Melton’s popular annual Christmas Tree Festival next month.

We reported back in April how seven-year-old Evie Moore sparked tears of joy among members of her Melton family when she rang the bell at Sheffield Hospital to signify the end of her treatment.

Evie Moore pictured, when she was recovering from a bone marrow transplant, with parents Chris and Helena EMN-191021-150542001

She was just three when first diagnosed and had been in remission when a more aggressive type was detected in February 2018 before an anonymous German donor saved her life when he helped her have a bone marrow transplant four months later.

Evie, a pupil at St Mary’s School in Melton, will do the tree festival switch-on at a special wine and buffet preview evening in the church, on Thursday, November 28, at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the event cost £8.50 each and are now available from the Parish Office in Mary’s Place - formerly the Samworth Centre- which is open each weekday from 10am to 12noon.

Alternatively, email Marilyn Wray at bjwray@globalnet.co.uk or call 01664 565608 for tickets, which must be bought in advance to help with catering arrangements.