Brain injury charity backed by club golfers

When Melton Golf Club gave its support to the only local charity which supports brain injury survivors and their families, the men’s captain had a special reason for backing the organisation.

John Harvey has seen at first hand how important Headway Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland is to those affected after his brother collapsed last year.

The organisation offers a unique service to those recovering from an acquired brain injury (ABI) and their loved ones as they come to terms with what is often a traumatic experience.

Mr Harvey, who announced the club’s nomination of Headway as their charity for this year at a drive-in event on Sunday with ladies captain Jackie Fisher, said: “In October last year when we needed to decide which charity to support, my brother was suddenly taken ill with encephalitis – which is an inflammation of the brain.

“He was found unconscious on the floor.

“Although he has made a recovery and is back at home, he has been left with a brain injury and may not fully recover to return to work.

“He has had great care from the NHS, but is likely to need further help in the future and Headway, with its groups and branches across the UK, is the organisation to get help and support.”

The charity supports adults who have acquired or sustained a traumatic brain injury either through support at its day centre or via outreach.

Headway currently gives support to a handful of brain injury survivors across Melton, with outreach worker Dawn Gray helping affected individuals access and apply for the correct benefits as well as general advice.

She liaises with other professionals on a client’s behalf as well as offering support at key meetings with social services and hospital appointments, if needed.

Ruth Johnson, fundraiser and events officer for the local Headway branch, which celebrates its 30th year this year, said: “Our aim during this milestone year is to raise the awareness around brain injury across the areas our members live.

“Every 90 seconds someone is admitted to hospital after an acquired brain injury, so the chances are many of us will know someone affected, perhaps by a stroke, brain tumour or heart attack.”

Anyone who needs advice following a brain injury either for themselves or a loved one can call Headway on 0116 2733212.