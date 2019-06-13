Update on future of Melton pre-school to be announced next week

Anxious parents who have children attending Melton’s Oasis Pre-School have been told to expect the latest update next Friday on the progress of discussions on whether it can be saved from closure.

Mowbray Education Trust (MET), which manages the Asfordby Road service, announced last month it was proposing to close it at the end of the summer term in July because of funding issues and a shortage of children attending it.

Oasis Family Centre children pictured at their meeting venue in the grounds of The Grove School in Melton EMN-190613-162456001

That prompted devastated parents to raise a petition with hundreds of signatories opposing the move and a final decision was put on hold as representatives of Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council held crisis talks with trust staff to explore alternative ways of keeping it running.

With no news on the talks being made public over the last week, parents were getting increasingly worried about the future of the pre-school.

But Oasis manager, Victoria Conyers, this afternoon posted the following message on their Facebook page: “Please bear with us.

“There have been a few plans put to the trust with regards to Oasis and it is taking time to seriously work through these.

“I am keen that every avenue has been explored.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s patience at this difficult time.

“The trust expect to be able to give a further update next Friday June 21.”

The MET has asked parents and other interested parties not to contact Oasis directly while discussions take place about its future.