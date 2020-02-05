Tributes paid to man who helped generations of Melton children

He played an important part in the lives of generations of Melton children as a school teacher and a Scout leader and some of them were in the town’s St Mary’s Church on Friday to pay their last respects to Trevor Wright alongside his family members, friends and former colleagues.

Trevor, who passed away aged 70 after a battle with cancer, taught at The Grove Primary School for nearly 30 years.

Trevor Wright pictured at a sports day at The Grove Primary School EMN-200502-093203001

He was a former Scout leader for the 6th Melton pack and also served as assistant district commissioner for the local Scouting movement.

Trevor, who was a great-grandfather, was also a keen amateur dramatist with Melton Players and later in life played a leading role in the Melton University of the Third Age group (U3A), a social and educational organisation for retired and semi-retired people.

He was married to fellow teacher Sue for 35 years. She told the Melton Times: “Trevor knew so many people in Melton, whether it was someone he once taught or a friend or acquaintance.

“He had this amazing ability to remember the names of children and what they enjoyed doing - he would say ‘does he still play football?’ or ‘does she still love reading?’.

Trevor Wright pictured in one of the amateur dramatic productions he took part in EMN-200502-093122001

“I would often get quite worried that he’d had an accident while shopping in town because he would go off to buy light bulbs, or something, and come back two hours later because he had bumped into ex-pupils or parents while he was out and they would want to reminisce about the old days.”

Trevor was born in March 1949 in Peterborough and from an early age he got involved with the Cubs and the Scouts, taking part in gang shows and becoming a Queen’s Scout as a teenager.

After leaving school, he attended Stoke Rochford Teacher Training College in 1968 and met his first wife, Chris, there two years later.

His first job was in the humanities department at Lutterworth High School in 1971.

Trevor and Sue Wright pictured on their wedding day in Melton in 1984 EMN-200502-093152001

The following year he began work at The Grove Primary School, in Melton, where he worked until 2000.

Two former head teachers, Adrienne Holland and Pete Rayers, talked warmly about their memories of his time at the school during Friday’s funeral service.

Trevor’s widow Sue, who he married in 1984 at Sage Cross Methodist Church after his divorce, said: “Trevor loved children and he loved working at The Grove.

“I remember one funny story when he used to warn the kids not to get their footballs from the river which runs behind the school because it was dangerous.

Trevor Wright pictured as a pantomime dame in one of the amateur dramatic productions he took part in EMN-200502-093213001

“On one occasion he went to get a ball himself while hanging on to a branch and ended up falling in the river which caused a lot of laughter among the pupils and the teachers.

“He was very popular with the children and some of them have said on social media since he died that he was the best teacher they had ever had.”

Trevor had two daughters from his first marriage - Zoe and Becky - and retained a close, loving relationship throughout their lives.

He also became a doting step-father to Sue’s daughter, Beth, after they married and she helped to nurse him in his final months.

Trevor and Sue met while both were members of Melton Players after the late Jean Scarborough - mother of famous film and TV actor Adrian Scarborough - played cupid.

“Jean arranged for us to have a lift together to an after-show party one evening and we hit it off immediately,” recalled Sue.

“We had so much in common, our love of theatre and drama, our love of children and teaching and our sense of humour.”

Trevor became head teacher at Tugby Primary School and retired in 2011.

The couple joined Melton U3A and became active members in various groups within the organisation, including photography, history, plays, walking, reading and drama.

He and Sue, a former teacher at John Ferneley College, enjoyed two holidays a year.

Trevor had a passion for the music of the Beatles and had a ‘nerdish’ knowledge of their various songs and albums.

He also loved Formula One motor racing and hardly ever missed a race on TV.

Trevor had even entered the dates of all the races for 2020 in a new diary while he was seriously ill.

He was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer in January 2019 and spent his final days at Scalford Care Home, where some of his carers were former pupils or parents of children he taught.

Trevor passed away on January 1 and his funeral on Friday at St Mary’s was followed by cremation at Grantham.

Music from his favourite show, West Side Story, was sung in the church and the famous BBC theme tune to the TV coverage of Formula One, by Fleetwood Mac, was played at the crematorium.

Trevor also leaves four grandchildren and in the last two years, with Sue, had become full-time carer for their young great-grandchildren, Riley, Lola and Rosie.

Sue added: “One of our friends from the Melton U3A has summed up Trevor perfectly.

“She said he was such a lovely person, always so supportive, kind and great, great fun.

“There are some people like Trevor one is fortunate to have met and known.”