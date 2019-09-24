Seven more Melton area schools to use camera car monitoring scheme

Two schools in Melton and five from nearby villages have joined a scheme designed to make drivers park more safely and considerately on roads outside their gates.

In the year since Leicestershire County Council intoduced its School Keep Clear iniative, which includes patrols by a camera car to monitor motorists, 146 schools have joined with a further 11 expected to sign up later this year.

The 68 schools which got involved this month include Melton’s John Ferneley College and St Francis Primary, along with Frisby Primary, Long Clawson Primary, Bottesford Primary, Broomfield Primary at East Goscote and The Merton School at Syston.

The scheme aims to address concerns that parents, residents and teachers have about parking during the school run with officials using a camera car to enforce mandatory zig-zag zones outside school entrances.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We know that inconsiderate and dangerous parking outside schools can be a real problem, and we believe that the School Keep Clear scheme has gone some way to alleviate concerns in communities where we now enforce.

“It is great to see more schools getting involved and I would urge those that haven’t signed up to get in touch to find out more.”

The work involves ensuring traffic regulation orders are in place through upgrading mandatory signs and lines so the zones are enforceable.

Enforcement officers carry out their normal duties while the camera car is being used as part of the scheme.

Using automatic number plate recognition technology, the car is used by officers to collect the necessary evidence to enable fines to be issued, via post, to drivers who park on zig-zag markings.

Since the beginning of the scheme, 22 warnings have been issued and 241 penalties have been processed to motorists parking illegally, across the county.

Councillor Pain added: “The trial isn’t about catching and fining motorists – we want people to stop parking inconsiderately near schools as it endangers the lives of pedestrians and causes a great deal of concern for schools and parents.

“We work closely with schools and colleges to improve issues around on-street parking which involves providing help and guidance on school travel plans to help tackle the problem where necessary.”

Schools are advised to email SKCProject@leics.gov.uk if they want to be considered for the scheme.