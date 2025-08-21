Some of the top GCSE achievers at Priory Belvoir Academy - Charlotte W, Hannah D, Jess Y, Jess H, Eleonor G

Students from the Vale of Belvoir received their GCSE results this morning after two years of intense studies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and their families visited Priory Belvoir Academy, based in Bottesford, to pick up their all-important grades.

And many were celebrating after opening their envelopes today, to continue a trend of excellent examination results at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on this year’s grades, headteacher Levon Newton commented: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students who deserve this success based on excellent attendance and hard work, alongside the first class support and commitment of the staff at the school.”

Priory Belvoir Academy GCSE students Nico F, Arthur T and Isaac S

Grades for some of the top achievers were: Charlotte W 1x9, 4x8s, 4x7s; Hannah D 3x9s, 3x8s and 3x7s; Jess Y 1x9, 2x8s, 3x7s, 1x6 and 2x5s; Jess H 1x9, 4x8s, 3x7s and 1x6; Eleonor G 1x9, 7x8s and 1x7, Nico F, 3x7s, 2x6s, 2x5s and 2x4s; Arthur T 3x8s, 37s and 3x6s; Isaac S 2x8s, 2x7s, 3x6s and 2x5s.