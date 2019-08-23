Parents invited to special open afternoon at Melton’s Oasis Pre-School

Parents interested in enrolling their children at Melton’s Oasis Pre-School are invited to an open afternoon next week.

The Asfordby Road scheme, which is sited in the grounds of The Grove Primary School, was under threat of closure earlier this year until it was saved early last month following a campaign by families.

Mowbray Education Trust had said in May that it was not viable to continue Oasis because of funding issues and a shortage of children attending.

But after crisis talks with councillors and council officials the trust agreed to keep it open when the new term begins next month, thanks to a new partnership with Leicestershire County Council.

Oasis is hosting an open event on Friday August 30, from 1pm to 3.13pm, when parents can find out more about the activities there.

A spokeswoman said: “This is a great opportunity for prospective parents to experience what made Oasis outstanding with Ofsted in 2015.

“It has great indoor play area and an extensive outdoor play environment, a researched approach for those early years in education and a nurturing key-person system.

“Oasis is part of the Mowbray Education Trust and has great links and schemes of work supported by the work of the trust schools.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to have a look around and to meet the fantastic team.”

The link-up with County Hall will see additional funding for improvements to the pre-school building and additional staff training, to enhance the service to families.

Alongside the existing pre-school, this will enable Oasis to offer a number of funded places for local children with additional needs who would otherwise have to travel to specialist settings across the county.

The pre-school is taking new bookings for places from September, where it will continue to offer up to 30 hours of free childcare a week for children aged two to four.

Email Oasis at admin@oasiscentre.org.uk or call staff on 01664 500424 for more information.