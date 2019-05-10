Parents get limited access to Melton school’s car park due to safety fears for pupils

Parents and carers will have limited access to a Melton school’s car park from next week after concerns that some are endangering pupils by driving too quickly or parking in unsafe place to drop off and pick up their children.

John Ferneley College is launching a two-week trial on Monday where only staff, school buses, taxis and parents with special permission can use the car park between 8.30am 9.30am and 2.30pm until 4.30pm on school days.

Letters were sent out to parents and residents on neighbouring streets explaining the plans and a consultation evening was held yesterday evening (Thursday).

The trial will continue until Friday May 24 and the restictions could apply permanently from the Autumn term depending on the outcome of the consultation, which runs until June 7.

The school’s letter sent out to parents by deputy headteacher, Warren Drury, states: “We are experiencing an increasing number of problems in the school car park and have received feedback from a number of parents regarding the dangers at the beginning and the end of the school day.

“We have had a risk assessment carried out independently by Leicestershire County Council which highlighted a number of risks to our students, your children.

“In a nutshell, we have too many people trying to access the car park – with some driving too quickly and some choosing unsafe places to drop off or pick up their children, which is putting children’s safety at risk.”

During the limited access trial period, children are being asked to walk or cycle to school and those parents and carers who still wish to drop their child off are encouraged to use the car park at nearby Melton Country Park car park as part of what the school is calling its ‘Park and Stride’ scheme.

Mr Drury’s letter adds: “We kindly ask you not to block the driveways of local residents of the new estate opposite school, or drop students off on Scalford Road.

“If your child is involved in an extra-curricular club or activity, the car park will be open to parents from 4.30pm to collect.

“Please remember to adhere to the 5mph speed limit to help safeguard children.”

A further consultation evening is planned at the Scalford Road school during the week beginning June 3.

Parents or carers can request special permission to use the car park during the limited time periods by writing to or calling the headteacher.

Email consultation@johnferneley.org if you would like to comment on the proposals to limit access to the school car park on a permanent basis.