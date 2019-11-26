New Melton headteacher excited by results of innovative teaching

A Melton primary school is to hold an open morning to show visitors how pupils are expanding their vocabulary and improving their writing skills through an innovative new curriculum.

Children at The Grove School, on Asfordby Road, are being exposed to a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction books to give them a greater understanding of words and how best to use them.

Hayley Cheeseman, who became headteacher this term after stepping up from her role as deputy head, says the new way of learning is already having a positive impact on the progress of children there.

She said: “The class texts we use to support learning have been specially chosen to support class topics, the wider curriculum and our understanding of our school values.

“The texts, which have mounds of scope for discussion, are woven through all areas of the curriculum.

“The children love this as they can immerse themselves in the topic and book which gives them the confidence to, amongst many other things, write at length with independence.”

Ms Cheeseman added: “Vocabulary acquisition is a key driver to success in all areas of the curriculum.

“Unfortunately, without a sufficient understanding of words students cannot understand others or express their own ideas.

“As a school we have made it our priority, with the support of our reading curriculum to give the children as many opportunities as possible to develop their vocabulary through the exposure of rich texts.

“Our children will learn all about the world around them through fiction and non-fiction texts, speech, music and performance.”

Pupils in Year 6 at The Grove are clearly enjoying the new curriculum and way of teaching with one saying: “It teaches us lots of new vocabulary in interesting ways.”

Another child commented: “I like the reading curriculum as the books we read I wouldn’t usually choose and now I would read more like them.

“We learn about how other people live and how their lives are different to ours. It teaches us how fortunate we are.”

In reference to taking over as head, Ms Cheeseman added: “I feel really privileged to be the headteacher of The Grove.

“It is a wonderful school that has been on a continuing journey of success and of which the staff, children and parents are very proud.

“As a team, we look forward to working with our children and families to continue providing new opportunities and the very best education for the children in our care.”

The school, which is part of Mowbray Education Trust, is hosting its open morning on Monday December 16 from 9.15am to 12 noon, when visitors can find out more about the new reading curriculum and learn more about what it is like to be a pupil at the school.