Melton teacher retires after 42-year career in the town

A woman who has taught generations of young people in Melton for the last 42 years retired today (Thursday).

Sarah Andrew spent all of her full-time career teaching psychology at the former King Edward VII Upper School, on Burton Road.

She has since continued teaching at The Melton Learning Hub, which caters for teenagers who are not suited to mainstream education, in a part-time role.

Hub manager Sarah Cox said: “Sarah has taught art, one of her great loves, to a broad spectrum of learners.

“She has also taught a teaching qualification to some of our tutors, as well as to staff from other partner organisations.

“Her knowledge, dedication, positivity and enthusiasm have been a valuable asset to me as the manager, and indeed to all my staff at the charity, as she is always willing to share her experience.”

Sarah leaves teaching to work on her PHD, which she is studying at De Montfort University in Leicester.

She will also enjoy spending more time with her grand-daughter, Phoebe.

Sarah’s connection with The Melton Learning Hub does not finish completely as she will join the board of directors to support ongoing work.