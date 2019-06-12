Melton school decides to limit access to its car park

A Melton school has decided to go ahead with its plans to limit the use of its car park by parents and carers.

John Ferneley College carried out a two-week trial of the new regulation because of concerns for the safety of pupils, caused by cars being driven too fast and stopping in inappropriate places to pick up and drop off children.

John Ferneley College, Melton EMN-191005-163938001

Following a public consultation with parents and nearby residents, the school is now restricting access to its car park between 2.30pm and 4pm to staff and parents who have obtained a permit due to medical or other reasons.

The restriction will be in place for the remainder of this term and continue from the start of the next academic term in the autumn.

However, no decision has yet been decided on whether access to the car park will be limited in the mornings.

That will be announced at a later date, say the school.

Some residents had voiced concerns that the new arrangements would cause parents and carers to park outside on Scalford Road, or on nearby housing developments, and cause congestion in those locations.

But the school’s deputy headteacher, Warren Drury (pictured above), said the safety of the children was a key consideration in the decision which was taken by staff.

He said: “The school car park has been much safer throughout the trial, particularly at the end of the school day when buses wait to take pupils home, and we have had lots of positive feedback.

“However, we do recognise that some local residents remain concerned about parking in the streets around the school, and we will continue to encourage students to walk or cycle wherever possible; and for parents to park responsibly.”

The school say students can remain in the college restaurant until 4pm if they wish to be collected by parents who don’t have a car park access card.

The car park will, however, remain open for parents to drop students off in the mornings for the rest of this academic year.