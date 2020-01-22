Melton pupils make 102 pouches for orphaned Australian animals after wildfires

Have your say

Students and staff at a Melton school have made more than 100 pouches for baby animals affected by the terrible wildfires in Australia.

Long Field Academy set the project in motion after seeing media coverage of the environmental tragedy, which has killed more than 20 people and around a billion animals.

Head teacher Chris Haggett put an appeal via social media and the school was then inundated with material to make the pouches, which are being flown Down Under this week by a charity.

The initiative was organised by Michelle Young, Tracey Duncan and Sally Scoffield.

And Tracey, a teaching assistant, said everyone had been amazed by the response of pupils and staff.

She told the Melton Times: “Mr Haggett put a post out on Facebook about it and within five minutes he had over 100 shares.

“We have been inundated with donations of material and help.

“The students have been cutting out or knitting the pouches and staff have been machine sewing them.

“We have made 102 pouches for baby kangaroos, koalas, bats and any other animal which has been orphaned.”

The bushfires have devastated large areas of Australia and destroyed habitats.

Fires continue to burn this week despite heavy storms.

Many of the young animals have been left without parents and the school hope their pouches will give them something to relax in and feel safe.

Tracey added: “We never expect to have so much help or donations.

“All the students have wanted to do something to help the animals.

“This has been an amazing project which we will continue until they have enough supplies.

“Any spare towels have been donated to a local animal rescue centre, so it’s been a win-win situation.”