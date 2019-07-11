Melton primary school celebrates improved Ofsted rating

Pupils and staff at a Melton primary school are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors raised its rating from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’.

The latest report by the education watchdog found that St Mary’s CofE Primary School had been transformed in recent years thanks to a combination of better leadership, teaching standards and support from governors.

The changes have helped the 191 pupils as well with the inspection team, led by Mandy Wilding, reporting: ‘Improved teaching is improving pupils’ outcomes in reading, writing and mathematics. From their starting points, pupils now make good progress’.

Headteacher Louisa Morris said: “This is not a report about the work of just a few people.

“We have only been able to transform the school due to the collective efforts of all the different parts of our community.

“My staff are incredibly dedicated.

“Our parents have been behind us 100 per cent of the way and the support we have had from the governors and the Diocese of Leicester Academies Trust has been vital.

“Yet, what pleases me most, is the comments made about our children.

“The inspectors praised their behaviour, attitudes to learning and noted that they feel safe, valued and well cared for at our school.

“That is why we do the job that we do.”

The report states that ‘the headteacher has established a shared whole-school ethos of care, inclusivity and respect that permeates all the school does’.

The drive to improve outcomes for all pupils has been particularly successful for those in Key Stage 2 and those who are vulnerable, including children with special educational needs.

Inspectors said that pupils enjoy taking on responsibilities, including those of young governors, and getting involved in projects such as improving the school environment, while governors were said to bring a range of valuable skills to their roles and continue to provide positive support to teachers.

Stephen Cooper, vice-chair of governors, said: “At St Mary’s we are committed to providing rich and fulfilling learning experiences for our pupils, and it is clear that they are benefitting from the hard work that has been put in by so many people over recent years.

“I think it is right that we simply say thank you to all those who have been involved in our journey.

“This report is certainly one of the proudest moments in the school’s recent history.”

St Mary’s joined the Diocese of Leicester Academies Trust (DLAT) in 2013 and the organisation’s influence was praised by the Ofsted team.

Stephen Adshead, interim chair of the trust, said: “I am genuinely delighted that Ofsted has recognised the great strides that have been made in transforming standards at St Mary’s.

“The fantastic team of staff value the children and their families, and I am delighted that the school is now providing the quality of education that its community so richly deserves.

“We are very proud of the work that staff, past and present, have done to support the children over the last six years.”