The Melton Mowbray FE campus on Asfordby Road

It’s being reported that Melton Mowbray’s further education college campus and the associated theatre are being sold off as part of the merger recently announced.

The former SMB College Group – made of campuses at Melton, Brooksby and Coalville – merged with Loughborough College last month to safeguard the financial futures of the colleges.

The newly-formed Loughborough College Group hailed the move as an ‘exciting new chapter’ for students and local employers across the north Leicestershire area.

But a report in FE Week, which covers the further education sector, says that the ‘Department for Education handed the new college group a £7.3 million grant – understood to be non-repayable as long as conditions are met – agreed loans of up to £2.1 million, and accepted plans to sell off a campus and theatre in Melton Mowbray’.

Corrie Harris, CEO of the new Loughborough College Group

There has been uncertainty over the future of the Melton campus, off Asfordby Road, since all courses, aside from the performing arts classes, were relocated to the Brooksby College campus in 2023 due to declining student numbers.

Melton Theatre, which has been used by college students as well as hosting top comedians and music acts over more than 40 years, would be a huge loss to the community if it was sold off and not reopened as a theatre under new owners. Such is the theatre’s importance to Melton, there must be a strong chance of a new owner taking it over.

The Melton Times was recently invited to Loughborough College to interview the CEO of the new college group, Corrie Harris, who confirmed discussions were being held on the future of the theatre.

Mrs Harris told us: “We have not decided what we are going to do with it. We are an educational organisation and our focus is on education.

The renovated interior of Melton Theatre

“At the same time we recognise that the theatre is a fantastic community asset and we know it is well loved by people in Melton Mowbray.

“We desperately want to keep it open and we will be working with the community to see what we can do.

“We are looking at doing a public consultation to get some feedback and to see if someone can come forward with an idea for the future of the theatre.”

The theatre, which has 340 seats, has been given a major makeover in recent years after remaining closed for more than two years during the Covid pandemic.

It continues to showcase local theatre productions as well hosting major entertainment stars.

The Melton college campus was left largely empty by the exodus of most courses to Brooksby.

The former SMB College Group had struggled financially before the merger was announced and the FE Week report says that loans of £2.1 were agreed with the Department for Education to enable the link-up with Loughborough College.

The merged college group includes nearly 6,000 students and 1,000 staff members and Mrs Harris said no redundancies had been made as a result of the merger.

Loughborough College has a focus on academic courses with strong links with Loughborough University and Leicester Space Centre, Coalville’s Stephenson College has a reputation for vocational qualifications while Brooksby has a strong standing in land-based studies and sport.

The Melton Times has sought comment from Loughborough College Group on the report published by FE Week.