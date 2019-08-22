GCSE results 2019: Ratcliffe College

Almost half of all GCSE grades achieved by students at Ratcliffe College this year were between seven and nine - the eqivalent of the old A* and A standard.

Staff were delighted with the results announced today (Thursday) with 94 per cent of grades being at least fours - Cs in the old system.

Students at Ratcliffe College celebrate their GCSE results EMN-190822-172810001

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, said: “As part of our vision to develop students’ strength of mind, we encourage them to be truly independent thinkers and to think big ideas, using their creative instincts.

“We have empowered them to develop resilience through a growth mindset adopting a ‘not yet’ rather than a ‘can’t do’ attitude to their learning and their personal development.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ academic achievements this year and of the unstinting commitment of their teachers and support staff.

“We look forward to the year group’s continued success as they begin their next phase of education in the sixth form.”

Annabel Mills, who achieved four nines, four eights and two sevens and an A in further mathematics, said: “Honestly, I am so happy and amazed.

“My Dad is so proud. I’ve been at Ratcliffe since the age of three and I am looking forward to the sixth form here.”

Archie Heaney, who gained four nines, four eights, a seven and a six and an A* in further mathematics, commented: “My experience at Ratcliffe has been so good, I’ve made some amazing friends and the sense of community here is very special.

“These results are the cherry on top.”

Thomas Leite achieved four nines, four eights, two sevens and a B in further mathematics. He said: “I’m really pleased with my results - it is such a relief having put so much work into this.

“The support from teachers has been brilliant – they really helped us all so much.”

Eleanor Shaw, who achieved two nines, six eights, a seven and a six, said: “I’m really relieved because I wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I’m hoping to be a sports psychologist.

“I’ve been a sports scholar at Ratcliffe since Year seven which has given me many opportunities to play in school teams such as hockey, netball and rounders and given me extra confidence and belief in my sport.”

Krishnan Jivanji achieved a nine, seven eights and two sevens.

He commented: “I’m so surprised to have achieved these results and I’m really looking forward to telling my family.

“I’m keen to do A Levels in maths, chemistry and physics and hopefully go on to a good university afterwards.”