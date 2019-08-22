GCSE results 2019: Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford

Among a ‘phenomenal’ set of GCSE results at Priory Belvoir Academy today (Thursday) was the eight top grades and A* distinction in further maths attained by Hannah Trigg.

The Bottesford-based school, which takes many of its students from families living in the Vale of Belvoir, said pupils across the board made significant progress and it was delighted that the results achieved will unlock the opportunities for which they have worked so hard.

Priory Belvoir Academy student Hannah Trigg, who achieved eight top grades and A* distinction in further maths EMN-190822-164649001

Priory Belvoir Academy said it had ‘yet again seen students receive a phenomenal set of GCSE results’, which included Ellie Sarginson achieving six grade nines, eight eights, a seven and an A* further maths plus Amy Artingstall getting four nines, two eights, two sevens and an A* further maths.

Other top achievers were: Abby Turner two nines, three eights, two sevens and B further maths; Emma Coffey three nines, two eights, three sevens and A* distinction further maths; James Boles two nines, three eights, three sevens and A* further maths; Caleb Frith three eights, five sevens and A in further maths; Oliver Dodd a nine, an eight and three sevens, Sam Murray two eights, five sevens and B in further maths.

Headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “I am extremely proud of our dedicated and highly skilled teaching and support staff, as well as our deserving students, who have worked incredibly hard to produce such a strong set of results against the national picture.

“Our academy goes from strength to strength and since joining the Priory Federation of Academies Trust in October 2017, the leadership team, staff and students have taken the very best of Belvoir traditions, shaping them into the learning environment everyone sees today.

“Everyone associated with the academy should be congratulated on their hard work and efforts, and everyone connected with the wider Belvoir community should be proud to be part of this fantastic achievement.”