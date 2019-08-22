GCSE results 2019: Long Field Academy in Melton

Have your say

Students at Long Field Academy achieved GCSE results this year which were described as ‘fabulous’ by principal Chris Haggett.

Pass rates were unavailable this morning (Thursday) as pupils learned what grades they had got but staff were delighted with the outcomes.

Holly Mayfield did well in her GCSEs EMN-190822-135913001

Mr Haggett told the Melton Times: “We’ve had a fabulous set of results.

“I’ve had three weeks of sleepless nights leading up to this - the wait is horrendous.

“But our students have done very well this year.

“The school is doing well, we’ve 182 pupils coming in to year seven next year and we’ve had a waiting list this time for the first year.”

Lucas Hall discusses his excellent GCSE results with Long Field Academy principal Chris Haggett EMN-190822-135946001

Katie Davies was delighted with two grade nines and five eights and has plans to study equine therapy after studying A-levels in biology, chemistry and geography at Melton Vale 16.

Lucas Hall has dreams of becoming a music teacher after achieving a level 2 distinction star in music as well as other good GCSE grades.

He is off to Leicester College to study a mix of A-levels and musical studies.

“I play the guitar, bass, drums and piano and I want to be a music teacher eventually,” said Lucas.

Drew Bowker and Chloe Gilliver celebrate their GCSE results EMN-190822-135924001

Friends Chloe Gilliver, who attained three grade nines, and Drew Bowker will both now study travel and tourism at Loughborough College.

Holly Mayfield, a goalkeeper with Leicester City FC ladies, wants a career in football after her impressive results.

She said: “I got mainly grade fives which I’m happy with. I will now do BTec in sport at Loughborough College and I want to go into coaching if I can.”

Isabella Shorrock’s results included two grade nines and will now do A-levels in geography, biology and English literature.

Some of the top-achieving GCSE students show off their special pineapple prizes awarded by the principal EMN-190822-135901001

“The exams were challenging and it was nerve-wracking waiting for the results,” she said.

“My aim is to go to university to study zoology and ecology.”

The career goal for Skye Evatt-Baxter is linked to space travel and her good results, which included eights and nines, will allow her to study a mix of A-level and a BTec at Loughborough College.

She said: “I want to now study space engineering and my aim eventually is to build rockets.”

Oliver Rance is off to Brooksby Melton College to study countryside management after achieving GCSE results which mainly included grade fives.

He said: “I love being outdoors so a career in the countryside would be ideal.”

Katie Davies celebrates on GCSE results day EMN-190822-135935001

Last year outstanding students were presented with chocolate bunnies by the principal and this year it was brightly-coloured plastic pineapples.