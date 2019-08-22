GCSE results 2019: John Ferneley College in Melton

A beaming Oliver Nash celebrated with his family after getting a clean sweep of nine top-grade GCSE passes when he picked up his results at Melton’s John Ferneley College this morning (Thursday).

Oliver, who plans to study medicine after taking his A-levels, was one of only 837 students across England to achieve the feat today.

John Ferneley College students celebrate their GCSE results EMN-190822-125440001

He told the Melton Times: “I didn’t expect this at all.

“I wasn’t expecting to get nines for all my subjects but I did work hard.”

Proud mum Marie, who works at the school in an administrative role, said: “I am gobsmacked for once.

“Ollie’s results are unbelievable - I am thrilled and delighted.”

Jenny Sharpe, who attained six top grade GCSEs EMN-190822-125501001

Dad Rob added: “I was delighted to see his results. He has worked really hard for it and deserves these grades.”

Oliver will now take A-levels in chemistry, biology, economics and Spanish at Harington School in Rutland.

Pass rates are not yet available for the school but Lara Hall, the head, said this year’s were the best ever GCSE results achieved by students at John Ferneley College.

She told the Melton Times: “These are amazing results and they reflect the hard work of all the students, teachers and supportive parents.

Head Lara Hall with John Ferneley College students on GCSE results day EMN-190822-125512001

“Our school is going from strength to strength and it is a privilege to be amongst so many happy students this morning.

“We are immensely proud.

“I am delighted that these results, coupled with the vast enrichment experiences students have had over their five years, will ensure they are well-equipped for the next stage of their journey.”

Olivia Young said she was ‘surprised’ to get four nines, four eights and a seven in her GCSEs which will enable her to study A-levels in maths, biology and Spanish at Harington School.

Victoria Rolley and Olivia Young, who both attained impressive GCSE results EMN-190822-125450001

She said: “I got very nervous before the exams but the hard work paid off and I’m very pleased with what I got.”

There were six nines in the results slip handed to Victoria Rolley, who is also off to Harington to study A-levels in Emglish, biology, psychology and history.

“I was confident beforehnad but I didn’t think I would get than many nines,” she said.

Jenny Sharpe also attained six nines and reacted emotionally when she opened her envelope in the school hall.

She said: “I was crying my eyes out when I saw my grades. I am so happy.”

Jenny will now study A-levels in biology, chemistry, maths and Spanish and plans to go on to study medicine at university.

Charlie Harris, Grace Houghton, Lottie Evans and Rianna Young. EMN-190822-125429001