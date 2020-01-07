Deadline approaching to apply for places at primary schools in Melton borough

Parents and carers in the Melton borough are being reminded that the deadline for applying for primary school places is coming up next week.

A range of information is available at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/admissions to help families start the application process and submit their preferences for schools, including advice to help parents and carers make a successful application.

Applications must be made by Wednesday January 15.

Ivan Ould, county council cabinet member for children and families, said: “Choosing which schools to apply for is one of the most important decisions a family can make, and we are committed to working with parents and carers to support them as they make this choice.

“Last year, over 97 per cent of Leicestershire parents secured their child a place at a preferred school so we want to remind parents to maximise their opportunities by applying for three schools, including the school in their catchment area.

“There is no automatic entry for any school, so it is very important for applications to be submitted before the closing date.”

Parents can also, if they prefer, download a form from the admissions page of the website, fill it in and post it by the closing date.

Alternatively, they may call the customer service centre on 0116 3056684 and request a form to be sent out.