Clean-up operation enables Melton pupils to enjoy their wildlife pond again

Have your say

Pupils at a Melton school can now enjoy their wildlife pond thanks to a major clean-up operation.

The work was carried out at St Mary’s Primary School’s pond by members of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust’s ‘grow wild team’ and sponsored by the Melton Building Society.

The feature enables the children to learn outside and broaden their knowledge and understanding of the natural world.

Frances Port, a teacher at the school, said: “The pond was very overgrown and unusable.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Melton Building Society our pupils can now not only learn about nature and wildlife in the classroom, but also experience it for themselves.

“The pond is already full of tadpoles and the children are really excited to watch them grow.”