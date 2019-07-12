Brownlow pupils and staff say goodbye to much-loved teacher

Pupils and staff at Melton’s Brownlow Primary School will say goodbye today to a much-loved teacher who has worked there for more than 20 years.

Bridget Ingle has taught generations of youngsters at the Limes Avenue School since the 1990s and will clearly be missed by everyone there.

Brownlow Primary School pupils Skye Sanders and Polly Abbott, who wrote an article about retiring teacher Bridget Ingles EMN-191207-102650001

Pupils Skye Sanders and Polly Abbott have paid their own tribute to Mrs Ingles by interviewing her and writing an article as part of a journalistic writing project at the school.

This is their piece:

Brownlow Primary School wishes Mrs Ingle all the best of luck for her future as we wave a fond farewell to this remarkable teacher.

Brownlow Primary, a happy, healthy and high achieving school, have had the great fortune of having Mrs Ingle as part of their Brownlow family for 22 years. However, the time has come for her to embark on a happy retirement!

Mrs Ingle first began her Brownlow journey in 1997 and has since been a well-loved and respected member of staff.

However, Mrs Ingle’s career in education began much earlier than this when she used to teach A Level Geography and Geology.

When in 1997, her children began at Brownlow Primary, Mrs Ingle liked the school so much that she offered to volunteer in the library.

This soon turned into Mrs Ingle becoming a Teaching Assistant which then blossomed into a long-lasting teaching post.

Despite retiring, Mrs Ingle is not planning on a steady life!

Her plans consist of lots of sporting activities, including tennis, badminton, table tennis and more walking.

She is especially looking forward to skiing and when she has a moment to spare, she will turn her attention to gardening.

So – she will still be leading an action-packed life!

Mrs Ingle has commented that her favourite moment in teaching has been seeing members of her class suddenly gaining an understanding of what they are learning. She also teaches swimming and has commented: “I take the truly terrified and make them smile!”

No doubt Mrs Ingle will find her final day very emotional: “I have so many memories here.

“It will be very hard to say goodbye to some of my colleagues and equally difficult to say goodbye to so many lovely children.”

We know that the Brownlow family will miss Mrs Ingle greatly but we wish her a happy, healthy and high achieving retirement!

Written by Skye Sanders and Polly Abbott