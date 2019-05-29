Brooksby Melton College set to merge with another college

Brooksby Melton College is to merge with another Leicestershire college, it was confirmed this afternoon (Wednesday).

It will be an equal partnership when the merger takes place with Coalville-based Stephenson College before February 1 next year.

The Melton Mobwray campus of Brooksby Melton College EMN-190529-165339001

Both colleges are rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and they say they will continue to offer a broad spectrum of qualifications with their new connection giving students more learning options.

Brooksby Melton College, which has recently invested £27.7million in its campuses in the town and at Brooksby, will continue to accept applications for the coming academic year and courses for current students and those due to start in September will continue as normal.

A statement released jointly by the chair of governors from each college states: “We are very pleased to be able to share the news with you that following a Structure and Prospects Appraisal, which included a competitive process, Brooksby Melton College and Stephenson College have agreed to merge.

“This is with the support and recommendation of the FE Commissioner and the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Dawn Whitemore, principal of Brooksby Melton College EMN-190529-165841001

“It is intended that this merger takes place before the February 1, 2020.

“Both corporations have received and accepted this proposal.

“All agree this represents an exciting opportunity to sustain and enhance our colleges’ education and training provision for our students, employers and the communities we serve into the foreseeable future.

“We look forward to working together and will provide further updates throughout the period towards next February.”

Stephenson College, in Coalville, which is to merge with Brooksby Melton College EMN-190529-173029001

Dawn Whitemore, chief executive and principal of Brooksby Melton College, commented: “Both colleges are really excited about the opportunity this merger provides for our learners and our talented staff.

“We look forward to working together towards developing an outstanding further education offer for learners across the region.

“Our learners are always at the heart of all decisions, so I would like to reassure existing and future students that this is an incredibly positive move that will benefit all learners.”

Dr Nigel Leigh OBE, principal and chief executive of Stephenson College, said: “This is the most important decision our corporation will take and we are delighted to have found a partner with the same values and passion for learning, who complements the curriculum and resources we have at Stephenson College. “Both our colleges are confident that the benefits of merging will be transformational for all our stakeholders, enhancing the future skills development for our region.”

Any students with questions or concerns about the merger are being asked to contact the relevant college.

Brooksby Melton College is a specialist further and higher education college offering courses in an array of specialist vocational subjects across its two campuses - the land-based Brooksby site and the creative and service industries one in Melton Mowbray.

It also boasts a successful commercial arm with its rural catering centre, Melton Theatre, Reflections Salon, Brooksby Equestrian Centre and the Brooksby Hall hospitality venue.

The present college was formed in 2000 following the merger of Melton College with Brooksby College.

Stephenson College is a further education establishment with a state-of-the-art campus, completed in 2005, which is considered to be one of the best designed and up-to-date in the country. It also offers a range of higher education courses.