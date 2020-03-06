Bottesford school closed after burst water pipe

Have your say

Parents of children at the Priory Belvoir Academy are being advised that the school is closed today (Friday) following a burst water pipe.

The Bottesford school says bus services S30, S31 and AC Williams have reversed their route and returned the children to their bus stop.

A school statement reads: “Due to a burst water pipe in the area, regrettably Priory Belvoir Academy has had to close.

“There is now no water supply to the Academy.

“The school will remain open until 11am to enable parents to make alternative arrangements for their children.

“Please make alternative arrangements to collect your child if you have not already done so.”

Parents are being advised to check the Barkestone Lane academy’s website www.belvoiracademy.co.uk for more details.