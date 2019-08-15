A-level joy for students at Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Hundreds of students nervously opened envelopes at Melton Vale Sixth Form College this morning (Thursday) and many of them soon had big smiles on their faces as they finally saw the results from their A-level exams.

It will be a day of celebration for a lot of the teenagers as they excitedly make plans for university courses and take the next giant step towards the career of their dreams.

Several students described to the Melton Times how they felt on one of the biggest days so far in their young lives.

Sarah Curnick has plans to be a medical doctor after an A* and two As in her results envelope.

She will study medicine for five years at the University of Leeds.

“I just sat around feeling nervous last night because becoming a doctor is what I really want to do,” said Sarah.

“My heart was beating so fast when I opened the envelope but the results are amazing.”

Tilly Lomas will be studying paramedical science after attaining A*s in health and social care plus sociology and a B in psychology.

She said: “I would like to become a paramedic. I’ve always been interested in the NHS and healthcare and I don’t just want a career where you sit behind a desk all day.

“It was awful waiting for the results last night - I went to the cinema last night to take my mind off it - but I’m really happy with the grades.”

Josh Corcoran got two A* grades and an A and is heading off to Scotland to study at St Andrews University, where he will read geography and maths.

“I’ve really enjoyed being at MV16 because the teaching is excellent,” he said.

“I didn’t believe it when I saw how well I had done.

“I thought some of the exams were really hard to be honest.”

Isabelle Chester (18) attained two A*s and a B and is off to Leeds Art University to study illustration.

She said: “It’s been really good studying at MV16 and I will miss my art teacher, Mr Bowes.

“I am looking forward to my course. I’ve always enjoyed illustration and I love drawing dogs in particular.”

MV16 head Kirstie Johnson told us: “It’s a proper ‘mum moment’ for me today watching our students receiving their A-level results.

“You watch them arrive as fresh-faced year 12 students and see them blossom over the two years and this day is a real highlight.

“This is such an exciting phase of their lives because they are juggling their studies with taking their driving licence and maybe doing a part-time job.”

The pass rates are not yet available for the 200 students who took A-levels this year at MV16 but Mrs Johnson said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the greades this year.

“Once again we’ve done incredibly well in the creative subjects, such as art, graphics and photography.

“Some of our students have gone on to study veterinary medicine and medicine and this year we’ve also seen an increase in students taking degree apprenticeships.”

Reacting to media reports this week which show that students need only attain around 55 per cent marks to get an A-grade in some subjects, such as maths and biology, sparking comments that the exams are now easier, Mrs Johnson said: “It’s been a challenge for everyone to deal with this reform of A-levels.

“These reports in the media should not be allowed to devalue the hard work students have had to put in to achieve these top grades.”

James Healey was pleased with his B in Maths and C in chemistry and physics.

He will now study electrical engineering at Lincoln University.

His mum Vanessa said: “James goes off to university the day after his 19th birthday. I am very pleased for him.”

When Luke Wadding opened his envelope he found two A grades and a B on the slip inside, enabling him to study physiotherapy at Nottingham University.

His friend Jamie Tew, who has represented the county at cricket and who is a prolific young batsman for Melton CC, got the exact same results in his results and is going on to a career in accountancy with Cooper Parry.

Three friends - Emily Voyce, Hannah Stokoe and Lydia Harris - were delighted with their grades and they are all now preparing for higher education courses in different parts of the country.

Emily achieved A, B and C grades and will study geography at Liverpool University and Hannah is off to the University of Exeter for a psychology degree after attaining two As and a B.

Lydia, who is studying English and history at the University of Nottingham after getting an A*, A and B, said: “The teachers at MV16 are very supportive and they help you get where you want to go after A-levels.”

Max Scotland has spent much of his spare time, when he wasn’t revising, rehearsing for his role as Edna in a production of Hairspray.

Max. who is off to do a comedy degree at Bath after attaining an A and two Bs, said: “The grades were even better than I hoped and being involved in the theatre show has helped take my mind off the exams.”

One of the top achievers this year was Talia Menzies, who attained an A* and two As to help her take up a place at Warwick University to study law and Spanish.

She said: “I loved my time at MV16 - there is great support from teachers and its a really good working environment.”

Her proud mum, Melanie, who brought 13-year-old daughter Meredith with her to support Talia on results day, said: “I’m just unbelievably proud and I can’t really put it into words.

“She is an incredibly hard-working student and she has spoken so well of her time at MV16.”

Students will return to MV16 in December to update staff on how they are doing in higher education.

Mrs Johnson added: “We have a strong alumni connection here. Students come back every July to talk to our current students and some of these students here today will all be back before Christmas to tell us how they are getting on.”

