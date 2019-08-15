99 per cent A-level pass rate at Ratcliffe College

Have your say

Students and staff at Ratcliffe College are celebrating excellent A-level results with a 99 per cent pass rate and more than half of the pupils getting places at top-rated Russell Group universities.

The vast majority of the cohort secured a place at their first choice university with nine out of 10 of all grades being A* to C.

Students celebrate their A-level results at Ratcliffe College EMN-190815-160254001

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, commented: “I am delighted that Year 13 students achieved such a strong overall set of A Level results, which are testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, their teachers and the college’s Catholic ethos.

“It has been a memorable year for this particular group in terms of their achievements in co-curricular activities, where they have excelled in sport, music and drama, and I am thrilled that their achievements have now been complemented by academic success.

“We are especially pleased for all of our students who have obtained places at their chosen university.”

Grace Lindop celebrated outstanding results achieving A*, A*, A and will read English literature at the University of St Andrews.

Students celebrate their A-level results at Ratcliffe College EMN-190815-160305001

She said: “I loved the school trips, most especially the home stay in Nice.”

Hebe Jackson also achieved A*, A*, A and will be taking a gap year to explore Borneo, India, Cambodia and Marrakesh as part of a liberal arts trip.

She said: “coming into Ratcliffe Sixth Form from a state school background, thanks to the Sir Thomas White Bursary, has really helped me achieve my potential.

“I have loved my time at Ratcliffe.”

Daniel Bastock is taking up a place at Keele University with A*, A, A to read medicine.

He said: “The teachers and staff have been amazing.

“Ratcliffe has such a family feel.”

Alicia Boothroyd achieved A*, A, A and has secured a place at Durham University to read French.

She said: “Ratcliffe really has prepared me for life and given me so much confidence.”