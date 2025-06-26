Three Bloor Homes East Midlands site managers recognised by NHBC for raising standards in house building

Three site managers from Bloor Homes’ East Midlands region, including one in Melton Mowbray, have been recognised as one of the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Hurst at Hollycroft Grange, Hinckley; Craig Hurst at Stapleford Heights, Melton Mowbray; and Andy Hodkin at Wharncliffe Park, Sheffield are celebrating their Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Award from NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance.

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 450 winners from a field of circa 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Craig Hurst, Site Manager at Stapleford Heights, Melton Mowbray has been recognised by NHBC with Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Award

Craig Vincent, Construction Director for Bloor Homes’ East Midlands region, said: “It’s an immense pleasure to see the extraordinary dedication of three of our site managers in our East Midlands region honoured in this year’s NHBC Pride in the Job awards - an achievement gained after an intensive judging process which places them at the very top of their field. Pete, Craig and Andy exemplify construction excellence with a customer-first approach that consistently raises the bar to deliver the exceptional quality our homeowners deserve. Our thanks go to NHBC for acknowledging the outstanding contributions these leaders make to our industry.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to all three site managers who have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.