Melton Theatre, on Asfordby Road

Millions of pounds of funding which was diverted from Melton Theatre to the redevelopment scheme at the town’s Stockyard could still be used for essential maintenance work at the theatre if its future is guaranteed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This emerged at a meeting last night (Monday) called to rally support to retain the theatre after Loughborough College Group announced recently it was seeking a new owner or investors for it.

Interested parties have only until Friday’s deadline to submit proposals to keep the theatre going in its current location and there was lots of interest in running it under a community ownership model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous owner of the theatre – SMB College Group – was unable to accept £2M in government ‘levelling up’ funding due its own financial issues and Melton Borough Council repurposed the money to help fund the food and drink hub scheme at the Stockyard, on the livestock market site.

The entrance to the Melton Theatre and college campus site

It was announced this week that construction and renovation work on this development, which was due to start this year, has now been delayed until July next year.

The £2M funding was due to be used to help renovate the existing trader hall into a multi-purpose event space, including work to make the roof and the fabric of the building more resilient.

But that funding could now be directed back to Melton Theatre, according to borough council leader Pip Allnatt, who attended Monday’s meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Melton Times afterwards: “If the college changes its mind and retains the theatre, I will certainly ask my colleagues to reinstate the £2M for repairs and improvements to the theatre building.”

Loughborough College Group CEO, Corrie Harris, told a public meeting earlier this month that it was not financially viable for the college group to continue operating the theatre and the adjacent college campus without further financial support.

She said that essential maintenance work totalling £3M had be carried out on the buildings and that interested parties needed to factor that in to any proposals to keep them going.

If the council was able to re-allocate £2M towards that work it would clearly improve the chances of the theatre being saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers of Monday’s meeting said: “We believe the best way forward is to establish a Community Interest Company (CIC) – a non-profit, purpose-driven organisation – to explore, fund, and manage a long-term theatre presence in the area.

"This proposal is about much more than just the current building; it is about securing a vibrant theatrical and cultural platform for generations to come.

“We are looking for people with skills, passion, and vision – whether you're an artist, a business professional, an architect, or simply a dedicated audience member – we need your commitment to make this project a reality.”

It has also emerged that the borough council is to meet representatives of the Arts Council, which offers funding to support venues such as theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sharon Butcher, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, art and culture, said: ”The theatre is part of the heart and soul of our community and has provided a start in life for young people as well as fun and enjoyment for all ages.”

Go to www.loucoll.ac.uk/melton-theatre-consultation to make proposals or state your views before 4pm on Friday October 31.