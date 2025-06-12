Melton bus operator gives local people a 'Grand Day Out' to tackle loneliness

Stagecoach East Midlands and Age UK's grand day out to Normanby Hall

Melton Mowbray bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, has run a Grand Day Out to one of the region’s award-winning local landmarks, in a bid to tackle loneliness and isolation amongst older people.

The bus operator worked with Age UK to take guests to Normanby Hall, a Regency mansion set in 300 acres of picturesque parkland, the award-winning Normanby Hall Country Park. Normanby Hall was built in 1825 and designed by Sir Robert Smirke. It was previously home to the Dukes of Buckingham and Normanby.

The Grand Day Out included interactive activities in the morning meant to create connections and tackle loneliness. The group then had a two-course hot lunch, with free time in the afternoon to explore the grounds.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Loneliness can have a terrible effect on people of any age, particularly as we get older, and getting out and about by bus can be a wonderful way to meet new people and make new connections.

“We all know that it is better for our mental health to have new experiences, so we were delighted to have been able to work with Age UK to provide this opportunity.”

Natalie Spikings, Services Manager of Age UK, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Stagecoach for supporting this fantastic day out to Normanby Hall. Taking place during Loneliness Awareness Week, the event brought together older people from Age UK, along with others connected through local voluntary, community and social-enterprise organisations.

“Many of the attendees experience loneliness or isolation, and events like this provide a valuable opportunity to connect, build new relationships, and create meaningful moments — some of which can be truly life-changing.”

Loneliness Awareness Week runs from 9 -15 June 2025. ‘Meeting loneliness together’, this year's theme, is all about reducing the stigma around this natural human emotion.

For more information on getting out and about by bus, visit the Stagecoach stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/lincs-show website.