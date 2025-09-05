Hamilton Fun Run and Family Day

The pre Run warm up courtesy of Everyone Active

Great day at the Hamilton Tennis Club raising £3500.00 for Melton Community First Responders.

A fantastic day was had at on the Hamilton Tennis Club on Sunday 31st August. We had 120 runners/walkers and the weather stayed fine long enough for a great afternoon at the club. The bouncy castles, BBQ, face painting by Fabface, tombola, cake stall and guest stalls were all busy and the live music from “Flying Solo” Darren Hall made the day.

Thank you for everyone who helped organise, support or came long to make the day successful and a shout out to the Bar team who worked so hard on the day.

A heartfelt thanks to Nigel Roberts Ltd Painters and Decorators and Nick and Andrea at Go Nursing and Doug and Will at DVS Commercials. Their really generous donations made this our best ever year.

Family Effort!

Special mentions go to Sugar Shamrocks, Sign Right Creative, BE Event Hire and all the Melton Businesses that donate raffle prizes. These folk support us year on year!

But let’s remember the real purpose of the day. The money raised £3500 all goes directly to Melton Community First Responders to renew their Defibrillators. Their work in our community saves lives!!

You can still donate at - https://click.contact.justgiving.com/?qs=526e02dbb2cd4a3c2eb157256d9f200bddd3c41e82cc959ba57d3950f2a46c8341d57622f952baf151f0c5e06f110f05530c92bc99860155