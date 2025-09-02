Friends of Goadby Marwood village hall awarded grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund for historic renovation and community extension

Friends of Goadby Marwood Village Hall (FoGMVH) are delighted to announce the award of a generous grant of £203,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to undertake the much-needed renovation and extension of the village’s cherished Grade II listed hall.

This transformative project, Goadby Marwood Village Hall: Protecting Our Heritage and Serving Our Community, will breathe new life into the historic building, combining sensitive preservation with the needs of the community. The upgrades will make the hall more accessible, sustainable, and versatile —facilitating a broad spectrum of events and activities for residents and visitors alike.

FoGMVH, a volunteer-led organisation, manages and takes care of the building and is dedicated to maintaining the hall as a vibrant hub for community life whilst safeguarding its architectural heritage. Built in 1860 from local ironstone quarried in the village, the hall is a treasured landmark with deep historical roots.

The project will deliver careful repair and enhancement works to protect the hall’s historic character whilst adding modern amenities to meet today’s needs. Accessibility improvements will ensure the space is welcoming for everyone, and sustainability measures will help safeguard the building for future generations. Alongside these physical upgrades, a heritage engagement programme will introduce interpretation panels and an accessible trail guiding visitors through the village’s rich history — from its Roman origins to its industrial past linked to the ironstone quarry. The calendar of community events, including talks, heritage walks, cinematic screenings, and educational activities, will invite participation from local groups such as ramblers, WI members, history societies, and schools.

Goadby Marwood Village Hall Built in 1861

“This funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund is a tremendous boost for both our hall and our community,” said Denise Kitson, chair of FoGMVH. “We are excited to preserve the historic beauty of our building whilst creating a more welcoming, functional, and inspiring space for everyone. Thank you to all who have supported FoGMVH in this huge achievement, it couldn’t have been done without the encouragement and support of the whole community. Watch for further updates as work begins!”

The Friends of Goadby Marwood Village Hall also extend heartfelt thanks to National Lottery players, whose contributions make such projects possible.

About Friends of Goadby Marwood Village Hall (FoGMVH)

FoGMVH is a dedicated volunteer group committed to managing the Grade II listed Goadby Marwood Village Hall as a thriving community hub. Our mission is to balance the preservation of its historic fabric with the evolving needs of local residents, ensuring the hall remains at the heart of village life for generations to come.

The village hall is a vital part of the community.

goadby-marwood-village-hall.co.uk

About The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Our vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future. That’s why as the largest funder for the UK’s heritage we are dedicated to supporting projects that connect people and communities to heritage, as set out in our strategic plan, Heritage 2033. Heritage can be anything from the past that people value and want to pass on to future generations. We believe in the power of heritage to ignite the imagination, offer joy and inspiration, and to build pride in place and connection to the past.

Over the next 10 years, we aim to invest £3.6billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players to make a decisive difference for people, places and communities.

The village hall holds the memory, character and identity of the village and is an important part of the local heritage.

heritagefund.org.uk

