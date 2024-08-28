Double crash survivor completes gruelling 12-hour endurance race at Dawn to Dusk 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Founder of Melton-based business, Woodcote Events Ltd, overcomes physical challenges and extreme weather to achieve impressive finish

Gareth Bright, former Global Events Manager for Triumph Motorcycles Ltd and now owner of Melton-based award-winning business, Woodcote Events Ltd, has successfully completed the demanding 12-hour endurance race known as "The Daddy" at the Dawn to Dusk 2024 event.

Despite an intense work schedule that left little time for training, Gareth pushed through extreme weather conditions to finish the race. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Gareth's personal journey of physical and mental recovery following two life-changing motorcycle accidents.

The endurance race, held on a challenging 16-mile off-road course, tested Gareth’s limits under some of the toughest conditions in the event's history. Heavy rain on race day turned the course into a treacherous, mud-soaked challenge.

Gareth Bright (right) with his team mate Virgil Stevenson complete Dawn to Dusk 2024.

According to Nick Plumb, the event’s organiser and Gareth’s good friend, this year’s weather made it "the most challenging conditions we've seen in over 20 years".

Gareth managed to complete three laps of the course, an impressive feat considering the circumstances.

"I deeply regret not being able to train as much as I wanted to due to our busiest season yet at Woodcote Events," Gareth said.

"We’ve been working six to seven days a week since April, so my training took a back seat. It dawned on me very quickly just how tough this race was going to be when I completed a practice lap on the Saturday, but finishing it under those conditions, with little practice and being an off-road novice, is something I’m proud of. The course was far more advanced than I had anticipated. I’m not going to lie, I was petrified!"

Gareth Bright & Virgil Stevenson before their practice lap on Saturday.

Gareth was joined by his teammate Virgil Stevenson, a seasoned racing professional with extensive off-road experience. Virgil completed an impressive 10 laps, demonstrating his skill and endurance. Together, as Team Woodcote Events, they finished 37th out of 192 competitors in the 12-hour race, and 26th out of 41 two-man teams.

"We are incredibly proud of Gareth and Virgil’s performance in this year’s Dawn to Dusk race," said Craig Buckle Director of Mowbray Fireplaces, one of the team’s sponsors. "Seeing Gareth and Virgil take on such a tough race in those conditions is a testament to their resilience. Gareth’s determination to push through despite the challenges is truly inspiring, and we’re honoured to have supported him on this journey."

Steve Corbett, Director of Smart Fire Safety Ltd, another sponsor, echoed these sentiments: "We believe in promoting resilience, determination, and the pursuit of excellence, values that are central to both of our brands and the spirit of endurance racing.

"As a fellow local business owner, this partnership allows us the opportunity to support and connect with a community that embodies the drive to push beyond limits, setting a powerful example of perseverance and achievement.”

Gareth Bright after his practice lap on Saturday.

Woodcote Events Ltd continues to thrive under Gareth’s leadership, and this experience has only strengthened his resolve to balance his professional success with personal challenges. Looking ahead, Gareth remains committed to further off-road racing challenges and is eager to continue improving his skills.

Team Woodcote Events extends a heartfelt thank you to their sponsors: Melton Mowbray Fireplaces, Smart Fire Safety Ltd, and LS2 Helmets for their unwavering support throughout this journey.

Info

Dawn to Dusk is the UKs biggest enduro race, taking place in the beautiful Brecon Beacons on 24th and 25th August Bank Holiday 2024.

Gareth Bright starting the race on Sunday.

The various race categories consist of 6-, 12-, 24-hour races, as well as a 10-hour night race. Classes for each race include various solo classes, plus 2- and 3-rider teams.

For full information about the event visit: www.dawntoduskenduro.co.uk

Woodcote Events is a specialist automotive events agency, launched in 2021 by former Triumph Motorcycles Global Events Manager, Gareth Bright, to provide full-service event management to an industry that fuels our passion and drive.

Gareth Bright after his second lap of the race.

