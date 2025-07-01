Woodcote Events named Hospitality, Tourism & Events Winner at the 2025 Midlands Startup Awards

Melton-based start-up Woodcote Events has been named as the Hospitality, Tourism & Events winner at the 2025 Midlands StartUp Awards.

Woodcote Events, based in Melton Mowbray, is an award-winning event management agency founded by Gareth Bright in 2021.

Originally launched as a premium motorcycle tours business, the company pivoted following Gareth’s two serious motorcycle accidents. In May 2022, Woodcote Events redefined its focus, becoming a full-service events agency delivering high-quality, bespoke events.

With a strong foundation in the automotive sector, the agency also works across a range of industries. Led by Gareth and business partner Jo Artherton-Bright, the team has earned the trust of major brands including Ducati UK, Triumph Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, and BSA.

Gareth Bright & Jo Artherton-Bright of Woodcote Events

Gareth Bright, Founder of Woodcote Events, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be named Midlands Hospitality, Tourism & Events Startup of the Year. This award is a testament to the resilience and adaptability that have shaped our journey. Thank you to our clients for believing in us and recognising the high standards we deliver — your trust means everything. And of course, none of this would be possible without our brilliant team, whose dedication and creativity push us forward every day.”

Supported nationally by Airwallex, Join Talent, and V-Rum, the UK StartUp Awards were established to highlight the success of start-ups across ten UK nations and regions and to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy.

The Midlands is fast becoming a powerhouse of entrepreneurship, where cities like Birmingham, Nottingham and Leicester are home to a new generation of founders building ambitious, high-growth ventures that are driving innovation, creating jobs, and revitalising the region’s industrial legacy. According to Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the UK StartUp Awards, this surge in start-up ambition reflects a new generation of entrepreneurs who are not only identifying opportunities but are also building innovative, resilient businesses that are shaping the future of the regional economy.

“Across the UK, a new generation of entrepreneurs is quietly reshaping our economy, one idea, one venture, one leap of faith at a time. That’s why we created the StartUp Awards: to recognise the people building something from nothing and turning ambition into impact. While established firms may dominate headlines, it’s the start-ups that are driving meaningful change. You can feel that momentum in the Midlands, where entrepreneurial talent is flourishing. From transformative tech start-ups to bold creative enterprises and purpose-led ventures, these businesses are breathing new life into industries and communities alike.”

The Woodcote Events Team celebrating their win at Ragley Hall, during ABR Festival 2025.

“I’m delighted that “Woodcote Events has won their category at the awards and I’m looking forward to having them join the ‘best of the best’ from Midlands competing at the UK final later this year.”

All regional winners in their category will now progress to the UK StartUp Awards final, taking place at Ideas Fest on September 11th (dubbed the “Glastonbury for Entrepreneurs.”) along with the winners from nine other nations and regions.