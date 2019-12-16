What would you like Melton Council to invest in over the next four years?

Have your say

The views of residents across the Melton borough are being sought on proposals to tackle anti-social behaviour, invest in council housing and develop exciting new leisure facilities.

Melton Borough Council is consulting on its corporate strategy, which covers investment plans and key objectives from next year through to 2024.

It also includes plans to invest in supporting the food industry and manufacturing, introduce cashless payments in car parks and increase grants to community organisations.

The strategy was compiled following feedback given in a residents’ survey earlier this year involving hundreds of random households in the borough.

Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson said: “Over the last few months, we have been working hard to develop a new strategy which responds to issues we heard on the doorstep, during the election campaign, as well as those highlighted in our recent extensive residents’ survey.

“We have worked hard to release funding to support those areas which residents told us mattered most.

“Our ambitious new strategy makes commitments to significantly invest in our housing services, environmental enforcement, improving customer services and delivering the homes, jobs and infrastructure the borough requires.

“Given the financial challenge, we have to re-direct resources from lower-priority areas and increase income to bridge the funding gap.”

Councillor Orson said the authority was ambitious and urged local people to get involved in the consultation before the deadline for responses, which is 11am on January 6.

He added: “We are keen to hear residents’ views on our proposals and will consider any feedback prior to finalising our plans and the budget to support them early in 2020.”

Key proposals in the strategy are:

***Investment in enforcement to tackle the things that matter to our communities; tackling anti-social behaviour and issue which affect our environment.

***Unprecedented investment in our housing landlord services and council homes.

***Investment in plans for a Food Enterprise Centre, Manufacturing Zones and a sustainable future for our Leisure Facilities.

***Commitment to regenerate our town and go for ‘gold’ with Melton in Bloom.

***Introduce cashless payment system on our car parks and review charges to ensure income from fees reduces the deficit and can be used to support environmental projects.

***Work more closely with our communities and increase the amount of grants we provide to local community groups.

***See the relief road delivered and secure more new homes and better jobs.

Go online at www.melton.gov.uk/CorporateStrategyConsultation to comment on the prooposals.