Village pub named best in Melton area for third time in five years

A family which has run a Somerby pub for almost 25 years are celebrating after it was named pub of the year in the Melton district for the third time in five years.

The Stilton Cheese was given the accolade yet again by judges from the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Landlords are Jeff and Carol Evans and they are assisted by daughters Lynn and Claire and by grandsons Lewis and Sam.

Dave Eatherington, of Melton CAMRA, said: “We visited all the qualifying pubs in the area and voted for various aspects including good beers, ambience, community awareness, décor and cleanliness and friendly staff and the Stilton Cheese came top of the voting by a clear margin.

“The family all work as a team to ensure that the people who come from far and wide to eat in the restaurant area and the locals who just want to drop in for a drink are all treated the same and this is what makes the pub such a successful business.

“They will have been at the pub for 25 years in December which, in itself, is marvellous in this day and age and CAMRA hopes that they will continue for many years to come.”