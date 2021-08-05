Two weeks left to nominate Melton businesses and community heroes

Best of Melton Awards 2021 EMN-210408-123041001

We are aiming to recognise the outstanding businesses in the Melton borough and highlight community heroes, particularly following a year when we have all struggled to cope with a pandemic.

This is the 12th annual such awards and this year we are hosting it in association with headline sponsor, Melton Borough Council.

There are 19 categories to choose from and you will see them all listed on this page.

More information on each of the awards can be found on our dedicated awards website - www.bestofmelton.co.uk - where you can also nominate an individual, a business or an organisation.

New to the categories list for 2021, we are putting the spotlight on the individuals who truly have gone above and beyond during the pandemic and celebrating our Covid 19 ‘Health Heroes’.

This has been a challenging 16 months and it’s the perfect opportunity to recognise the borough’s incredible professional health and care service workers who have put themselves before others in our time of need.

Additionally we want to thank all of the borough’s invaluable volunteers who have supported us through such difficult times.

So we want to hear about your Health and Care Champions - this is a fantastic way to acknowledge the unsung heroes who went the extra mile to make a difference during the pandemic.

Melton Times editor, Mark Edwards, said: “We’ve had some good nominations already but we know there are lots of individuals and businesses who deserve recognition for their efforts.

“We would urge people to make a nomination as soon as they can to ensure they are on the list when our judges come to decide who all the winners are.”

This year’s categories:

1 Best place to Eat/ Drink;

2 Best new Business/Start Up;

3 Leisure & Tourism Award;

4 After Dark Award;

5 Business Person of the Year;

6 Independent Retailer;

7 Inspirational Young Person;

8 Community Group/Project of the Year;

9 Best Local Food/Drink Producer (new award for 2021);

10 Child of Courage;

11 Employee/Team of the Year;

12 Young (Business) Entrepreneur of the Year (for under 35 years);

13 Customer Focus;

14 Apprentice of the year;

15 Business Covid Hero;

16 Contribution to the Community;

17 Health Hero Award (Professional) (new award);

18 Health Hero Award (volunteer/carer) (new award);

19 Overall Business of the Year.

Further information on all of the categories can be found at www.bestofmelton.co.uk/categories/ on the official website.

If you have any questions regarding entering or becoming a sponsor of these awards please contact [email protected] 07837308942.

The Melton Times are indebted to our sponsors - without whom these awards would not be possible - and once again we are grateful for their loyal support.

Closing date for entries is August 19.