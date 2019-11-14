Twinlakes reveal plans for live music and cinema events

Have your say

Twinlakes Theme Park wants permission to hold live music events and outdoor cinema screenings for hundreds of people.

An application for a variation of the premises licence at the park, which is on the outskirts of Melton, will be considered by the borough council on Tuesday morning.

B B & B Leisure Parks, the owners, also want approval to sell alcohol and hot food after 11pm as part of their licence variation.

Twinlakes has had a licence since 2015 to serve alcohol between 10am and 6pm.

Members of the council’s licensing sub-committee will decide whether the application is successful.