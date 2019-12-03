Top tourism award for Asfordby Hill piemaker

Staff at an Asfordby Hill business are celebrating after their popular workshops showing people how to make authentic Melton Mowbray pork pies scooped a coveted tourism award.

Brockleby’s, which was founded 16 years ago by a long-established farming family, won the ‘Best Activity’ category at the Leicestershire Promotions Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

The award-winning Ultimate Pie Making Workshop at Brockleby's, of Asfordby Hill EMN-190312-164939001

Judges were impressed by their Ultimate Pie Making Workshop, which attracts customers from all over the country and which is booked up until well into next year.

Assistant General Manager, Sam Cleathero, told the Melton Times: “We started offering these workshops at the start of the year and they took off pretty much straight away.

“We are booked up until March and we’ve had to add loads of new dates to cope with demand.

“The people who come to the workshops are a real mix - from people who like to cook and bake at home to people who don’t know what a spoon is.

“It’s quite amazing how many people travel long distances to do it and then they stay locally and spend their money here.

“It is obviously very important being based where we are because we are giving people the chance to make a proper Melton Mowbray pork pie and we couldn’t really do it anywhere else in the country.”

There are an average 20 people on each workshop and they get to make their own pastry and meat and are then taught how to make the pies using the age-old hand-raised method.

The course lasts three hours and attendees also get a ploughman’s lunch or afternoon tea while they are there.

Sam added: “It’s really nice for us to win this award and its recognition for the workshop and how popular it has become.”

Brockleby’s was founded by cattle farmer Ian Jalland, whose family have farmed in the Melton are for more than 500 years and continue to do so today.

It started as a farm shop and as its pie range expanded a bigger bakery was built in 2012 allowing staff to produce 10,000 pies a week.