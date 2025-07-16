Support for Melton Mowbray farmers with continued pressures on county food producers

Farmers have received a boost after a new NFU group secretary was appointed at Melton Mowbray to represent their interests on issues that have an impact on farm.

Leanne Parker takes on the role at the Melton Mowbray NFU branch working alongside senior agent and group secretary Sarah Procter.

Together they form a team that combines decades of experience and both have a shared passion for working with farmers, growers and championing the industry and rural community.

The appointment comes at a time when the agriculture and horticulture sectors face numerous challenges due to the extreme weather and its effect on food production, the family farm tax and other policy coming out of Westminster including on trade, the impact of geo-political volatility and many others.

Leanne, who joined the NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray agency in 2000 has steadily risen through the ranks, becoming an agent and partner in 2017.

Her appointment as group secretary reflects her deep commitment to the local farming community and her extensive experience in agricultural insurance and rural affairs.

Based at the NFU Mutual and NFU group office on Asfordby Road, Leanne will play a pivotal role in supporting local farmers and rural businesses.

She said: “I hope to bring continuity, local insight and a strong voice for farmers in the region now that I am in post and am delighted to be working alongside Sarah as a group secretary for farmers in and around Melton Mowbray.

“There are some real challenges for farmers and growers at the moment and we will continue to work hard with them and our local officeholders to ensure their voices are heard and views fed in on the issues that have an impact on their businesses.

“They do a great job feeding people, play a pivotal role in the local economy and to our communities as well as managing the fabulous Leicestershire countryside.”

Her responsibilities include overseeing the agency’s operations, providing tailored insurance and advice, and representing Melton Mowbray NFU members’ interests at both local and regional level on pressing industry issues.

George Bostock, NFU Midlands network manager, said he was pleased to see Leanne appointed and working in her new role with Sarah would ensure the Melton Mowbray branch remained accessible to farmers and growers, championing their interests.

He said: “I am sure she will be a great asset to the NFU in Leicestershire.

“I know she will continue to work diligently on the behalf of Melton Mowbray farmers and growers and I wish her every success in the role.”