Starring role for Melton dog grooming business owners on BBC’s Countryfile

The owners of a dog grooming salon in Melton were given a ‘live’ starring role in the BBC’s Countryfile programme.

Anna Pollard and Selina West, who created the luxury dog grooming business The Dog House based in a barn at Roots Farm Shop, in Barkby Thorpe, were invited to join the show at its Countryfile Live North! programme at Castle Howard.

Filming at the Countyfile Live Show.

The invitation comes shortly after The Dog House was shortlisted for the Rural Business Awards Best Rural Start Up, Midlands Category.

Anna and Selina travelled up to Castle Howard along with Indie, the Cockapoo, for a live dog grooming demonstration.

They shared the stage with Poppy’s Picnic a raw dog food company and were interviewed by presenter Jules Hudson on all things rural business and dog grooming.

Anna said: “We have been so lucky just recently, entering the awards has played such a vital role in providing these opportunities for us this year.

“To be asked to groom at Countryfile Live and share the stage with some really inspirational businesses and entrepreneurs was incredible.”

Selina said: “Despite the appalling weather, people came in to watch us groom and got involved in asking us questions and looking at our equipment.

“A few children came up on the stage to say hello to Indie too. It was a great interactive session.

She added: “It’s the first time that Countryfile Live have had a northern show and Castle Howard did not disappoint it’s a stunning stately home set in rolling parkland.”

The entrepreneurs will find out on October 4 if The Dog House it has been successful at the Rural Business Awards regional finals.

The business was first entered for the rural business awards in its first year of opening.