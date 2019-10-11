Staff to get jobs back with Melton’s Thomas Cook shop to reopen as a Hays Travel branch

Melton’s former Thomas Cook shop will reopen soon as a Hays Travel outlet and staff will all be offered their jobs back there, it has been confirmed this morning.

The town’s Market Place shop has been closed since Monday September 23 following the collapse of the 178-year-old Thomas Cook chain, leaving three full-time members of staff out of a job and customers across the borough losing their booked holidays or being left stranded abroad without a flight home.

But it emerged on Wednesday that Hays Travel was set to buy up 555 of the shops across the UK and save up to 2,500 jobs.

And a spokeswoman for Hays Travel told the Melton Times today: “The Melton Mowbray shop will be reopening under the Hays Travel branding and the staff will be hired back.

“The stores will be opening in the next couple of days and we will be posting the news of shops opening as they open on our haystravel.co.uk website.”

Melton Borough Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, Councillor Leigh Higgins, said: “The location where Thomas Cook is based is an important one for our high street and I would very much welcome the store being re-opened and back in use.

“Many residents have told me the fondest and high regard Melton people held for the staff at Thomas Cook.”