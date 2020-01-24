Special award recognises Melton Council’s support for disabled workers

Melton Council has become one of only 11 local authorities in the country to be given accreditation for the way it supports people with disabilities in the workplace.

The award of Disability Confident Leader status follows more than two years of the council making changes to the way it approaches issues affecting disabled residents in employment.

The borough council is the first local authority in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire to meet the standards required for the award, which is part of the government’s commitment to help one million more disabled people into work within the next 10 years

Councillor Alison Freer-Jones, the council’s portfolio holder for corporate governance, access and engagement, said: “It is fantastic to see Melton Borough Council leading the way nationally in this area.

“The council have a commitment to promoting and celebrating diversity within the workplace and the wider community and it is a real honour and pleasure to receive an award that recognises this work.

“The ongoing aim of Melton Borough Council is to carry on with this inclusive recruitment strategy by continuing to attract, recruit, retain and furthermore promote and develop people with physical and hidden disabilities.”

DWP Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson commented: “I want to congratulate Melton Borough Council for taking steps to create more job opportunities for local disabled people.

“There are more than a million additional disabled people in work compared to six years ago, but there is still more to do.

“By bringing together local businesses and disabled jobseekers, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire employers can ensure they don’t miss out on some of the best talent in their community.”