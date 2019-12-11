Scheme launched to give free coats to Melton people who can’t afford to buy one

A scheme has been launched to provide a free coat for Melton people who can’t afford to buy one to keep them warm this winter.

A clothes rail has been set up outside The Grapes pub, in Market Place, with a number of coats available for people in need.

The initiative was set up by community action group Melton Matters in partnership with the pub.

Chris Fisher, of Melton Matters, said: “This is an idea we are keen to see working successfully in Melton.

“The concept is simple, if anyone needs a warm coat this winter and simply cannot afford one, for whatever reason, they can take one from the rack for free.

“We really hope this scheme works and are relying on the generosity of Melton people to donate their old coats as no-one should be cold at this time of year.”

Donations of unwanted coats can be left on the rail or with a staff member at the pub if it is full.

It is hoped to extend the project to include hats, scarves, gloves and socks, which will be provided next to the coats.