Sadness for staff and customers as Melton sandwich shop closes

Staff at a Melton town centre sandwich shop have given customers the sad news that it has closed down after 10 years.

Gracie’s, on Market Place, ceased trading at the end of business on Friday, with ‘extortionate rent’ being given as one of the reasons for the closure.

A notice on the door of Gracie's sandwich shop in Melton, which closed down on Friday EMN-200120-174302001

A notice on the door of the premises reads: “To all of our wonderful customers it’s with sincere regret that Gracie’s is closed for the foreseeable future!

“Thanks you to all of our customers. You will all be in our fond memories, Gracie’s.”

Natalie Allen, who worked there, posted on Facebook that ‘finances and extortionate rent’ contributed to the business closing.

She also wrote: “Sad news for me and Clare Geeson at Gracies.

“We would both like to thank you all for your support and custom over the years. This has been a sad day for us both.”

Her colleague Clare Geeson thanked people for their kind comments about the shop and posted: “It’s been a very emotional day having to say goodbye to my second home after working at Gracies for 10 and a half years.”