Rural award hope for Melton dog grooming business

A dog grooming salon at Barkby Thorpe is in line for a coveted rural business award for the second year running.

The Dog House, which is nestled in the surroundings of Roots Farm Shop, in King Street, has been shortlisted for the title of best rural start up in the Midlands for the prestigious Rural Business Awards.

The luxury dog grooming salon was created in October 2017 and bosses say the business has been going from strength to strength ever since.

Run by co-directors Anna Pollard and Selina West, The Dog House has had to overcome a series of challenges – from undertaking a full refit of the inside of a barn to seeing off tough big brand competition.

Anna said: “We recently found out that we had been shortlisted again - we’re thrilled we’ve been shortlisted for the second year.

“It’s been really full since the salon opened, last year we thought it’d be a bit premature in entering, but we did - and we were shortlisted.

“This year we thought, lets go for it again, we took on the feedback from last year’s entry and here we are again.

“It’s such an honour to have been shortlisted again, we must be doing something right.”

Selina said: “We’ve had a great support network, and I think our flexibility and ability to adapt has been the reason we’ve had such a great start.

“We love what we do, we love dogs, and we work so well as a team, and that’s what makes it all possible.”

The regional finals are on October 4.

The awards celebrate the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy.

In total, rural businesses across just England employ more than 3.4 million people in more than 750,000 businesses.