Regulars and staff take over much-loved Melton coffee shop

Former staff and regulars at a much-loved independent Melton coffee shop have joined together to buy the business.

After More Coffee, which is based in the Market Place, changed hands six months ago many of the employees moved on.

Amber Shearer and Ben Jackson, two of the directors of the new More Coffee venture in Melton EMN-190508-103900001

But when the new owners recently put the business back up for sale, the old staff and regulars jumped at the chance to take it over.

Adrian Nelson, who is spearheading the project, fell in love with the coffee shop when he first came to Melton eight years ago and ended up buying a house locally.

“I’ve always thought of More Coffee as a centre of the community, a fantastic place for people to meet and enjoy great coffee and food,” he said.

In order to buy the business a limited company was formed and investors were invited to take up shares for £1,000.

In a matter of days, enough money had been pledged.

Amber Shearer is returning to More Coffee as manager after a spell at a coffee shop in Oakham.

She is well known to regulars and has an intricate knowledge of the day-to-day running of the operation.

Amber said: ”l feel like I am back where I belong.

“We want to build on everything that was great about More Coffee - the staff, the sofas, the music nights, the food and, of course, the great coffee.

“We see ourselves as being at the heart of the community and we plan lots of improvements, including a children’s corner.”

Also part of the team is Ben Jackson, one of the original More Coffee staff.

Adrian said: “Ben is regarded as the coffee maestro of Melton.

“He has a genuine passion for great tasting coffee and he will be a great asset.”

Some of the other staff who left the business after it changed hands are also returning and there will be some new faces too.

The coffee shop will be closed from Monday August 12 to enable a makeover of the building to take place before the grand reopening on the following Saturday.