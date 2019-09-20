Reassurance given to Melton customers of Thomas Cook

Worried customers who have booked package holidays through the Melton branch of troubled travel firm Thomas Cook have been told they should not lose any money.

It has today (Friday) been reported that the company, which has a shop in the town’s Market Place, could go into administraion as early as this weekend unless it secures £200million in extra funding it needs to keep operating.

There are currently 150,000 people from the UK on holiday abroad and a rapid collapse of the firm could leave them stranded with no flights provided to get home.

But Thomas Cook say that anyone who has booked a package holiday and has not yet travelled will not lose out because of in-built protections.

A statement to customers from the company, which remains confident it will survive, reads: “We understand you might be unsettled by all the media speculation surrounding Thomas Cook.

“The plans we have announced, and the process we continue to work through, will, when executed, provide even greater certainty for Thomas Cook’s future.

“Additionally, all our package holidays continue to be fully ATOL-protected.”

The firm say scheduled flights are continuing to operate but that anyone who does wish to cancel a future holiday or flight will lose money, according to policy on cancellation charges.