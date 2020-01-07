Popular Melton supermarket and petrol station to close for several weeks

Customers are being advised that the Tesco Esso Express supermarket and petrol station in Melton is to close for several weeks to enable a major refurbishment.

The busy site, on Nottingham Road, is a popular shopping venue for residents in the north of the town and attracts good footfall at the pumps on one of the main routes into and out of the town.

Tesco said its store will be closed from Monday because it is being totally refreshed, with redecoration, the installation of new refrigeration units and flooring and the carrying out of various maintenance works.

A Tesco spokesperson said: We’re refreshing our Tesco Esso Express on Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, meaning the store will temporarily close from January 13 until late February.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by the closure and we look forward to reopening as soon as work is complete.”

A refurbishment of the petrol forecourt is also being carried out while it is closed.